She claimed her son was abducted. Police say she made it up to hide his murder.

(CNN) — The mother accused of killing her 2-year-old son in Largo, Florida, has been charged with first-degree murder and child abuse.

Charisse Stinson reported her son missing earlier this week and an AMBER alert was issued for Jordan Belliveau on Monday. The mother said she had been attacked and when she woke up, her little boy was gone.

Police believe it was all a lie.

“In interviewing the mother last night, she made significant admissions into what had happened to her child, which led us to have probable cause to arrest her in the death,” Largo Police Lt. Randall Chaney said Wednesday at a news conference.

In court on Wednesday, Stinson was formally charged and a judge set a bond of $500,000 for a child abuse charge and no bond for the murder charge.

Stinson first told authorities she accepted a ride on Saturday night from a man named “Antwan,” who then attacked her, knocked her unconscious and took her son. The man was described as about 25 years old, with dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Chaney said police don’t believe an “Antwan” exists, and the white Toyota Camry he allegedly drove is fictitious as well.

“It was all fabricated by Ms. Stinson to help cover her alibi for what she’d actually done,” Chaney said.

Stinson initially told police she was unconscious for a time in a park after being struck. But during interviews, police discovered she was at a wooded location nearby.

The injuries Stinson said she received were self-inflicted, Chaney said.

The toddler’s body was found uncovered in a wooded area in Largo on Tuesday afternoon, according to Chaney.