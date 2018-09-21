Shoshone-Bannock Tribe receives $1.6M in grants to fight violence against woman, alcohol, substance abuse

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

FORT HALL — U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis joined the Department of Justice in announcing more than $113 million in grant awards to improve public safety, serve victims of crime, combat violence against women, and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. Two tribes in the District of Idaho, the Nez Perce and the Shoshone-Bannock, were awarded grants totaling $1,852,587.

North Idaho’s Nez Perce Tribe will receive a $236,687 Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse grant. East Idaho’s Shoshone-Bannock Tribe will receive a $750,000 Justice Systems and Alcohol and Substance Abuse grant and an $865,900 Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program grant.

“Providing these grants to our tribes in Idaho reinforces that my office and the Department of Justice are committed to protecting and providing victim services to our communities,” said U.S. Attorney Bart Davis. “These resources will help strengthen Idaho tribal communities for years to come.”

Nationwide, grants were awarded to 133 American Indian tribes, Alaska Native villages, and other tribal designees through the Coordinated Tribal Assistance Solicitation (CTAS), a streamlined application for tribal-specific grant programs. Of the $113 million, just over $53 million comes from the Office of Justice Programs, more than $35 million from the Office on Violence Against Women, and more than $24.7 million from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

In addition, the Department is in the process of allocating up to $133 million in a first-ever set aside program to serve victims of crime in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. The awards are intended to help tribes develop, expand and improve services to victims of crime by providing funding, programming and technical assistance. Recipients will be announced in the near future.

“With these awards, we are doubling the amount of grant funding devoted to public safety programs and serving victims of crime in Native American communities,” said Principal Deputy Associate Attorney General Jesse Panuccio, who made the announcement during his remarks at the 26th Annual Four Corners Indian Country Conference in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “There is an unacceptable level of violent crime and domestic abuse in American Indian and Alaska Native communities. This increase in resources, together with our aggressive investigation and prosecution of crimes, shows how seriously Attorney General Sessions and the entire Department of Justice take these issues. We are committed to reducing violent crime and improving public safety.”

The Four Corners Conference is facilitated annually by U.S. Attorneys from Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah to provide a forum for discussion of justice-related topics with a large number of populous and diverse tribal nations located in the region.

CTAS awards cover nine purpose areas: public safety and community policing; justice systems planning; alcohol and substance abuse; corrections and correctional alternatives; children’s justice act partnerships; services for victims of crime; violence against women; juvenile justice; and tribal youth programs. CTAS funding helps tribes develop and strengthen their justice systems’ response to crime, while expanding services to meet their communities’ public safety needs.

Yesterday’s announcement is part of the Justice Department’s ongoing initiative to increase engagement, coordination and action on public safety in American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

A listing of the announced CTAS awards can be found here.