Singing group to hold benefit for teen paralyzed in diving accident

IDAHO FALLS — After learning about a local teen’s life-altering injury, a local singing group is putting on a benefit concert to help pay for his medical bills.

Nate Koplin, a senior at Skyline High School, was injured in a diving accident in August and is now paralyzed from his shoulders down. To help pay his medical bills, the local singing group, Singers on Stage, is holding a benefit concert and donating all the proceeds to Koplin.

The concert will be held on Monday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls. Tickets will be available for purchase at the door. A silent auction will be held prior to the show, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

“In today’s world, it’s easy to focus solely on our personal needs, but we don’t have to look far beyond ourselves to find someone struggling with horrific challenges,” SOS benefit event coordinator Melanie Olsen said.

SOS has been performing for over 30 years and it’s members consist of youth from four to 16 years old.

“It is our core belief that part of training young people to be successful in life is instilling in them a desire to serve others and give back to the community,” Olsen said. “In the past, our benefit concerts have helped raise awareness of many debilitating diseases and conditions.”