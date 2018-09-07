Spray paint booth at EISF dedicated to well-known artist

Share This

BLACKFOOT — There’s a unique spray painting booth at the Eastern Idaho State Fair that’s dedicated to a well-known spray paint artist.

The booth is dedicated to Matt Sorensen, who ran the business for many years and passed away three years ago.

Fifteen percent of the booth’s profits will go toward the Matt Sorensen Tribute Fund for the Starving Arts Scholarship.

The spray artists make all kinds of spray painting, but a lot of it is space-themed because that was Matt’s signature.

“I was recently asked to be a part of this booth and I’m just excited to be able to continue Matt’s legacy,” said Erica Baguley, Spray Paint Artist at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. “I learned from one of his best friends only six months after he passed away.”

The spray paint artists are from Idaho and other states but team up at the Eastern Idaho State Fair to make the beautiful pieces of art.