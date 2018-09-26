Teenager shot to death in Nampa

NAMPA — A teenager was shot to death in a Nampa neighborhood Tuesday night and police are working to identifying suspects.

Officers were called to the area of 11th Avenue North and Powell Avenue around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they discovered a 16-year-old Nampa boy had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he died, according to a news release.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide and working to determine the motive for the shooting.

Suspects have not been named and anyone with information is asked to call Nampa Police at (208) 465-2257 or Crimestoppers at (208) 343-COPS.