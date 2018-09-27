Teton County man arrested on charge of sexual exploitation of child

The following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office on Thursday.

BOISE – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit charged a Victor man Wednesday, Sept. 26, with alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew T. Molick was taken to the Madison County Jail following his arrest.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office, the Teton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the ICAC Unit.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at (208) 334-4527, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.