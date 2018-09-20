The latest on fires burning in eastern Idaho

Here is the latest update from the Bureau of Land Management on fires burning in eastern Idaho.

Indian Butte Fire

The Indian Butte Fire is 100 percent contained as of 5 p.m. today, Sept. 20. The Forest Closure remains in place. The public is allowed to travel on Pleasant Valley Road through Kite Canyon and White Pine Canyon area until the intersection of FS 479 road and FS 323 road as FS 323 heads south into the closure area. Stoddard Creek Campground is open. Firefighters are still working on the fire and will most likely continue mopping up remaining heat in the interior of the burned area and back hauling equipment through the weekend. The public may still see smoke as firefighters work to call the fire controlled and out.

Fire Crews/Resources: 7 engines and 2 handcrews.

Lyle Springs Fire

The Lyle Springs Fire, one mile south of Harriman State Park, has held at 70 acres and is anticipated to be 100 percent contained as of 8 p.m. today, Sept. 20. Firefighters will continue working the fire until it is fully controlled and all remaining heat is mopped up. The Lyle Springs Fire was human caused and fire managers want to remind the public that a wildfire can easily start in the hot, dry conditions we are experiencing this September. Please be responsible public land stewards as you recreate and hunt this fall.

Fire Crews/Resources: 2 engines, 2 handcrews and 1 masticator.

Oneida Fire

The Oneida Fire started the afternoon of Sept. 19 approximately six miles northeast of Preston on private property. Winds tested containment lines through the day, which held the fire to 911 acres. Fire managers have called the Oneida Fire 100 percent contained as of 6 p.m. today, Sept. 20. The burned area’s interior is still smoldering and firefighters will continue mopping up hot spots until the fire can be called fully controlled and out.

Fire Crews/Resources: 6 engines, 1 handcrew and 2 dozers.