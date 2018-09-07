UPDATE: Crash cleared on US 20 after driver hits concrete pillar

UPDATE

The crash has been cleared and traffic is moving at regular speeds.

ORIGINAL STORY

RIGBY — Drivers heading southbound on US Highway 20 can expect major delays near Rigby after the driver of a car slammed into concrete pillars holding up the overpass.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. One person was in the vehicle and he is OK, according to witnesses.

Police are responding to the crash, but several drivers say traffic is moving very slowly.

