Trailer damaged in crash west of Idaho Falls, ISP says

BONNEVILLE COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a crash in Bonneville County west of Idaho Falls.

Lt. Chris Weadick, a spokesman for ISP, tells EastIdahoNews.com a pickup pulling a trailer crashed along U.S. Highway 20 near milepost 289.

The road is currently open to traffic, but authorities are urging caution if you’ll be driving in that area.

No injuries have been reported.

Estimated damages and cause of the crash have not yet been released.