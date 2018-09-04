Truck driver killed after slamming into tractor trailer

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

WORLEY — On Sept. 4, at 3:18 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a two vehicle fatality on US 95 at milepost 405.4.

Shane Russell, 41, of Coeur d’Alene, was traveling northbound north of Worley. Russell exited into the Worley Weigh Station and collided with a parked semi tractor trailer.

Russell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The truck driver was sleeping in the sleeper birth and was not injured.

Next of kin has been notified.