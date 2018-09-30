Two hospitalized following crash near American Falls early Sunday morning

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

AMERICAN FALLS – On Sunday, September 30 at approximately 4:52 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash on Borah Road, south of Lamb Weston Road near American Falls.

Brayan Garnica, 18, of American Falls, was northbound on Borah Road in a 2005 Dodge Neon. Fernando Flores, 19, of American Falls, was a passenger in the vehicle. The vehicle went off the right shoulder and rolled.

Garnica was transported to Power County Hospital in American Falls by ground ambulance. Flores was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by air ambulance. Garnica was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol was involved in the crash. The road was blocked for two and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.