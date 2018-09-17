Two local men sentenced to prison on federal gun charges

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO — Jamey Lynn Doshier, 34, of Pocatello, was sentenced last Wednesday to 42 months in prison for the theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced.

His co-defendant, Anthony Robert Mariani, 42, also of Pocatello, was sentenced to 28 months in prison for possessing a stolen firearm.

U.S. District Court Judge David C. Nye ordered that upon completion of each of their sentences, Doshier and Mariani serve an additional three years of supervised release. A federal grand jury indicted Doshier and Mariani on October 24, 2017.

According to court records, on June 16, 2017, Doshier and a juvenile male broke into an auctioneering business located in Pocatello and stole two firearms. The auctioneering business is a federal firearms licensee who is permitted to import, manufacture or deal in firearms.

Under cover of darkness, Doshier and the juvenile male stole a hunting rifle and an AK-47 rifle. After stealing the firearms, Doshier transferred them to his co-defendant, Mariani, for further resale. Mariani sold the AK-47, but was found in possession of the hunting rifle. A successful investigation led to the recovery of both firearms and prosecution Doshier and Mariani.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Pocatello Police Department.