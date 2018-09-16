Two people hospitalized after car crash near Pocatello

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO – On September 15 about 11:30 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash on I-86 at milepost 55, west of Pocatello.

Parker Hall, 18, of Pocatello, was traveling westbound on Interstate 86 in a 2007 Ford Fusion. Hall’s vehicle went off the left shoulder where it crashed into the guardrail and rolled into the median.

Hall and a juvenile passenger were wearing seatbelts. The juvenile passenger was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by air ambulance. Hall was transported to Portneuf Medical Center by personal vehicle.

Both lanes were blocked temporarily for the air ambulance.