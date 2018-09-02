Two people hospitalized following 2 vehicle crash near Soda Springs

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

SODA SPRINGS – On September 2 at approximately 1:35 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, injury crash on US-30 at SH-34, west of Soda Springs.

Eldon Peterson, 63, of Grace, was westbound on US-30 in a 2002 Ford Taurus. Peterson was making a left turn on to SH-34 and failed to yield to a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Joan Paez, 37, of Idaho Falls. The Ford struck the Jeep, the Jeep rolled and came to rest on its top in a field. The Ford came to rest in the intersection.

Paez and her passenger, William Ross, 39, of Idaho Falls, were transported via ground ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs. Peterson was not transported. All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The intersection was partially blocked for approximately an hour and a half while crews worked to clear the scene.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.