Two students in eastern Idaho receiving scholarships to Idaho’s first medical school

The following is a news release from the Idaho College of Osteophathic Medicine.

MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine (ICOM) has awarded its inaugural scholarships to seven students in its Class of 2022. The students, all of whom are Idaho natives, received $5,000 each.

“We are delighted to recognize these outstanding Idahoans with ICOM’s first-ever awarded student scholarships,” said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM President.

The student recipients include: Thomas Auen of Pocatello; Jacob Boyd of Nampa; Rachel Bryant of Nampa; Jack Dotson of Lewiston; Eric Hall of Coeur d’Alene; Jarom Ruby of Rexburg; and Kelsey

Silvester of Kimberly.

“I am excited for the inaugural ICOM Scholarships and what it means to the medical students who have received them,” said Dr. Robert T. Hasty, ICOM Founding Dean and Chief Academic Officer. “Our endowment will grow over time and we will be able to provide greater scholarships in the future.”

The $35,000 in scholarships came from the ICOM Scholarship Fund, to which 88 percent of the school’s employees contribute.

“ICOM is incredibly grateful to the community and the ICOM family for giving the first seed gifts for the ICOM Scholarships,” Hasty said. “The scholarships mean so much to our medical students and their

families.”

Apart from being Idaho natives, each of the recipients have at least a 3.5 GPA and submitted an essay explaining why they’re choosing to become osteopathic physicians.

“I am interested in pursuing orthopedic surgery and sports medicine,” Boyd said. “I promise to study hard to continually say thank you to everyone who contributed to the ICOM Scholarship Fund, as well as prepare to give my future patients the care they need and deserve.”

The ICOM Scholarship Endowment is administered through the Idaho State University Foundation. Contributions to the ICOM Scholarship Fund can be made at my.isu.edu/donation/icom.

“It’s a big time commitment to become a physician, and it’s also a big financial commitment,” said John Goodnow, ICOM Board Chairman. “When you want to make a charitable donation to a cause that will really make a difference, think about donating to the ICOM Scholarship Fund. It’s a wonderful thing to do, to help these students become doctors.