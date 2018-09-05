UPDATE: 2 people involved in “minor injury” crash on I-15

Share This

UPDATE

Idaho State Police say the incident on I-15 is a “minor injury crash” involving two occupants.

The left lane is currently blocked by emergency responders and drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

SHELLEY — A truck pulling a camper rolled south of Shelley on Interstate 15 Wednesday afternoon causing major delays in the southbound lanes.

Idaho State Police says officers have been dispatched and emergency crews are on the scene.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured and additional information is expected to be released later.

Expect delays if you are in the area.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.