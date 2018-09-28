UPDATE: 3 people hospitalized following crash near Soda Springs

UPDATE:

About 10:30 a.m. the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch got a report of a collision involving an SUV and a semi pulling a trailer at the U.S. Highway 30 and 34 junction.

Pauline Rigby, 66, of Grace was traveling northbound in an SUV on Highway 34, while Luis Lemus, 25 of Portland, Oregon was heading eastbound in a semi on Highway 30. Lemus also had a passenger, Manuel Maldonado also of Portland, Oregon.

As the semi approached the intersection, Rigby pulled out northbound across Highway 30 causing the collision with the semi.

Rigby was transported by Air Idaho to Portneuf Medical Center for medical treatment. Lemus and Maldonado were transported by Caribou County EMS ground ambulance to Caribou Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The wreck is still under investigation by the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SODA SPRINGS — Idaho State Police are responding to a crash involving a semi-truck and a car on U.S. Highway 30.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. and is blocking eastbound traffic on the highway, according to ISP dispatchers.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The Idaho Transportation Department says the crash occurred at mile marker 386. They are encouraging drivers to use extreme caution.

Check back with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.