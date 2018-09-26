UPDATE: 77-year-old woman being treated for non-life-threatening injuries

UPDATE:

An elderly Ammon woman struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Ammon Wednesday is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Bryan Lovell. Her name has not been released at this time.

The driver of the vehicle, which hit the woman, is a 36-year-old Idaho Falls resident who has also not been identified.

An investigation of the crash is underway and potential charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

AMMON — A 70-year-old woman is reportedly in critical condition after she was struck by a car at the intersection of 17th Street and Curlew Drive.

Emergency crews responded scene at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The woman has not been identified, and it’s unclear if anyone was cited in the incident.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details when they are available.