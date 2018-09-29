UPDATE: Crews working to contain 7 acre fire in Heise

Share This

UPDATE:

HEISE – Crews are working to contain the 6.8 acre fire along the Rexburg bench.

Multiple agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management are fighting the fire. Kelsey Griffee, a spokeswoman for the BLM, tells EastIdahoNews.com firefighters are mopping up the brush and debris.

Containment is estimated at 8 p.m. Sunday night.

No injuries have been reported and no structures have been damaged.

Madison County has one engine and one water tender on site. There are also four federal engines.

An investigator is also on site.

Courtesy Austin Catlin, BLM Engine Captain

ORIGINAL STORY:

HEISE — Crews are responding to a large fire burning along the Rexburg bench.

The blaze started around 8 p.m. as a campfire that burned out of control, according to Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson. It’s unknown how many acres have burned but several witnesses say they can see flames and smoke for miles. It appears the fire is burning toward Heise and Kelly Canyon.

Crews from Central Fire and the Madison County Fire Department are responding to the scene.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.