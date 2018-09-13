UPDATE: I-15 ramps closed near Spencer due to Indian Butte Fire

SPENCER — The entrance and exit ramps on Interstate 15 are closed at exit 172 (Sheep Station Road) and exit 180 (Spencer Road) due to the Indian Butte Fire.

The fire, which ignited nine miles north of Dubios Wednesday night, remains very active and is moving northeast pushed by strong winds and dry bush. It is headed toward the Caribou-Targee National Forest.

I-15 Exit 172 south of Spencer has been closed due to fire. Only emergency vehicles have access at this time. Please check https://t.co/6K0e3iwkI8 for current updates. pic.twitter.com/EZCpJGPLCL — ITD (@IdahoITD) September 13, 2018

No evacuations have been ordered but crews are monitoring the situation.

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com originally reported that I-15 was closed in the area. That information was false and we apologize for the error.