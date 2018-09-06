UPDATE: Missing Idaho Falls man found safe

UPDATE:

Steven R. Davis has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating 51-year-old Steven R. Davis of Idaho Falls. Mr. Davis was reported missing yesterday by family who are concerned for his wellbeing and believe he may have been in the Fall Creek area of Swan Valley as recent as Monday.

Mr. Davis is 6 feet tall, 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, and may be driving his 2007 Gold Hyundai Sonata, license plate 8BV8781.

Anyone that has had contact with Mr. Davis or knows of his possible whereabouts is asked to contact dispatch at (208) 529-1200 and request to speak with a deputy.