UPDATE: Person who fell in river has been found safe

UPDATE 7 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS – Emergency crews have located the person who fell in the river. The person is safe and unhurt.

Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman for Idaho Falls Fire Department, tells EastIdahoNews.com a group of teenagers decided to jump off the Sunnyside Bridge with skiis Monday night.

Shortly after 6 p.m. someone jumped and a concerned person who witnessed it happening called 911.

Crews located the group just before 7 p.m. The group was wearing helmets. No other injuries were reported.

Idaho Falls Fire Department is urging you to be safe when recreating in the water and to obey posted signs about trespassing and water safety.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching the banks of the Snake River in Idaho Falls after receiving multiple reports of a person who fell into the river near Sunnyside Bridge.

There is no specific details available about the individual, but the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

Idaho Falls Police officers, Bonneville County Sheriff deputies, and Idaho Falls Fire Department emergency crews are searching the areas of Snake River Landing, Ryder Park, and South Tourist Park.

No one has been located as of 6:45 p.m.

Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com