UPDATE: Toddler found at AutoZone reunited with parents

Share This

UPDATE

Idaho Falls Police Officers have been able to reunite the missing toddler with parents, according to an update from the police department.

The parents discovered the child missing this morning and contacted law enforcement. Additional details were not released and police say the case is now closed.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — A young child was found alone early Tuesday morning and officers have not been able to find the child’s family.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, Idaho Falls Police investigated a report of a four or five-year-old child all alone around the area of AutoZone on 17 street in Idaho Falls. When officers arrived they were unable find the child’s family.

“We know who the parents are but are unable to locate them,” Sgt. Jon Johnson, a spokesman for IFPD, told EastIdahoNews.com.

The child has now been placed in the care of Child Protective Services.

Johnson explained Child Protective Services has taken over the search in finding a legal guardian to take care of the child.