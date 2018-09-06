UPDATE: Truck takes out power pole causing nearly 1,100 customers to lose power

AMMON — A pickup truck took out a power pole near the intersection of Crowley Road and Township Road Thursday morning.

As a result, some 1,074 customers lost power on the outskirts of Ammon at around 11 a.m.

Police reports show the incident involved a Ford F350 and a dump truck. The male driver of the Ford, who has not been identified, swerved to avoid a collision in the intersection, impacted a power pole and ended up in a canal, according to Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies.

The driver of the pickup received minor injuries and was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by a family member.

Emergency crews and power crews responded and are working to replace the pole.

Power restoration is tentatively set for 2:30 p.m.

Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com

