UPDATED: Man taken to hospital following crash on US 26

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Monday, Sept. 3, at approximately 7:09 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash westbound US26 at milepost 340, just east of Idaho Falls.

Daniel Waisbrot, 84, of Idaho Falls, was traveling westbound on US26 in a 2012 Ford Fusion at a low rate of speed. His vehicle was struck from behind by a 2006 Subaru Tribeca being driven by Kaitlin Dardorff, 26, of Ririe.

Roads were blocked for approximately 45 minutes. Both Deardorff and Waisbrot were wearing seatbelts.

Waisbrot was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

ORIGINAL STORY

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police is investigating an injury crash on westbound US 26, near milepost 341, just east of Idaho Falls.

Witnesses say multiple cars were involved in the crash and the westbound lanes are blocked at this time.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.