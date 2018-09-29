Utah man dies from gunshot wounds at Idaho hospital, police searching for suspect

Share This

The following is a news release from the Layton, Utah Police Department.

LAYTON, Utah – On September 27, Layton Police Department was notified of an adult male having sought medical treatment in Preston for gunshot wounds. Preston PD learned the male subject had been shot while in a Layton mobile home at 2500 N. Fort Lane. Officers with Layton Police Department responded to the Layton address and contacted numerous individuals. During the course of the investigation, it was learned that two armed, masked men entered the residence in a robbery attempt. During the course of the robbery, numerous rounds were fired and the victim was hit several times. Two acquaintances of the victim then drove him to the hospital in Preston at his request. The victim died at the hospital.

The victim is identified as 26 year-old Layton resident Anthony Child.

A search of the mobile home in Layton revealed an active mushroom grow operation, laboratory equipment used in the extraction of THC from marijuana, and distribution amounts of marijuana. The marijuana was located stored in 5 gallon buckets, totaling in excess of 50 gallons.

The suspects in this incident were dressed in black clothing, wearing gloves, costume masks and carrying firearms- one long rifle and one handgun.

One of the suspects in this incident is believed to be Angel Christopher Abreu, a 22 year old male.

Abreu was last known to drive a black BMW passenger car. People who come into contact with Mr. Abreu should consider him armed and dangerous. We ask that anyone with information about this case or Mr. Abreu’s location call us at (801) 497-8300 or 911.

During the course of this investigation, three people at the Layton mobile home were taken into custody and booked at Davis County Jail.

Kevin Content (24 YOA)- obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance

Devon Miller (22 YOA)- possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of justice, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, possession of drug paraphernalia

Douglas Cordova (30 YOA)- endangerment of a child, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Layton Police Department continues to investigate this incident and will update information related to this case via Facebook and twitter.