WATCH: Beards are back (and in Jeopardy!)
Jeanne Moos, CNN
National
Published at | Updated at
One game show host is now sporting a beard, and he’s getting his fans fired up. But he’s not the only celebrity sporting new facial hair.
One game show host is now sporting a beard, and he’s getting his fans fired up. But he’s not the only celebrity sporting new facial hair.
If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss
Respond to this story