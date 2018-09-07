What’s up with the cannonball?

IDAHO FALLS – What’s up with the cannonball all over social media, websites and billboards?

It’s a question many have asked over the last few days and one that should be answered soon.

Ads featuring the cannonball began appearing across eastern Idaho Monday. They show a number 1, followed by a cannonball and another number 1. Then the date 9/10/18 appears.

The company behind the images is Riverbend Communications, owner of several radio stations including Z103, KLCE 97, The Hawk 105.5/105.9 and KBEAR 101.

“Something is coming on Monday at 6 a.m.,” says Bill Fuerst, Riverbend Communications General Manager.

A scan of the radio dial finds two stations on the 101 frequencies: Rock station KBEAR at 101.5 and nothing but guitar riffs being played on 101.1.

Could something be happening with that station? Guess we’ll know Monday.

