Why there are so many fires in eastern Idaho today

IDAHO FALLS — Many EastIdahoNews.com users have asked about multiple fires around Idaho Falls. Here is what we know.

All the fires EastIdahoNews.com has looked into have turned out to be controlled burns.

A controlled burn near East 97 North is being investigated by the Idaho Falls Fire Department. While the fire is a controlled burn, the IFFD chose to send one engine and a battalion chief to make sure it doesn’t get out of control.

“Although the county burn ban was lifted, it is still extremely dry out there,” IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon told EastIdahoNews.com. “Be very cautious when burning.

Controlled burn in Ririe | Courtesy Kelton Larsen

There is another controlled burn happening in Ririe. Carl Anderson, a Fire Chief with Central Fire District in Jefferson County, says there are multiple controlled burns happening throughout the county today.

Many controlled burns may occur throughout eastern Idaho over the next few days.