Woman arrested for felony DUI after crashing car

Share This

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — A McCammon woman was arrested for felony driving under the influence after crashing her car near Lava Hot Springs Tuesday evening.

Tiffany Hainline, 33, was traveling westbound on US 30 in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am when she failed to negotiate a curve, hit a guardrail and rolled, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

Hainline was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance before being booked into the Bannock County Jail.

The westbound lane was blocked for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes.