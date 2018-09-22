Woman flown to hospital after crash involving cow

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

LAVA HOT SPRINGS — On Sept. 21, at approximately 9:13 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash westbound US 30 at milepost 366.6 near Lava Hot Springs.

Joseph P. Fitzsimon, 26, and Hayley R. Steed, 26, of Pocatello, were traveling westbound on US 30 in a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am when their vehicle struck a cow.

The westbound lanes were blocked for approximately an hour and a half.

Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. Steed was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center.