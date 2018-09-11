Woman hospitalized after single vehicle crash near Pocatello

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

POCATELLO – On September 11 around 2:00 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, injury crash on Interstate 86 at milepost 52, west of Pocatello.

Linda Brazelton, 60, of American Falls, was westbound on I-86 in a 2010 Toyota Venza. Brazelton’s vehicle went off the right shoulder where she overcorrected and ran into the guard rail. The vehicle then rolled.

Brazelton was not wearing a seatbelt. She was transported to Portneuf Medical Center.

The right lane was blocked for approximately an hour.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.