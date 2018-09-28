Woman killed, man flown to hospital after crash involving dead elk

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

SHOSHONE — On Thursday, Sept. 27, at approximately 10:57 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, fatality crash, on State Highway 75 near milepost 76, north of Shoshone.

Rosalba Mendez Carmona, 50, of Gooding, was traveling southbound on State Highway 75 in a 1997 Toyota Corolla. Andrew Horting, 34, of Shoshone, was traveling northbound on State Highway 75 in a 2001 Toyota Sequoia. Mendez Carmona struck a dead elk that was in the road, lost control of the vehicle and collided head-on with Horting.

Mendez Carmona succumbed to her injuries at the scene. Next of kin have been notified. Horting was transported by air ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Neither drivers were wearing their seatbelt. Both lanes of travel were blocked for approximately three and a half hours.