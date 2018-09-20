Work camp inmate walks away from job in Rexburg

ST. ANTHONY — The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a St. Anthony Work Camp inmate who walked away from his job in the community.

Matthew Charles Humpherys was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at a potato warehouse in Rexburg.

Humpherys, 32, is white with red hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He stands 5-11 and weighs 185 pounds.

Humpherys’ criminal record includes convictions for grand theft and grand theft by possession in Ada County, and eluding a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance in Canyon County.

Humpherys was scheduled to be eligible for parole on Dec. 29, 2019. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on Dec. 28, 2022.

There have been at least eight escapes from work programs in eastern Idaho this year.

Anyone with information about Humpherys’ whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.