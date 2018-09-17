Year-long construction project begins today on I-15 in Blackfoot

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BLACKFOOT — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin a year-long project starting Monday to reconstruct the interchange at Rose Road (Exit 98) on Interstate 15. The project is expected to improve mobility and safety on Interstate 15.

Construction will include widening the Rose Road overpass and increasing its vertical clearance; reconfiguring and lengthening the interchange ramps; and replacing two canal structures to support current traffic loads. The project is expected to be completed in late 2019.

Most construction will occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Interstate 15 and Rose Road will remain open, but speed limits will be reduced. Occasional lane closures and detours will be necessary later in the construction process.

“Crews will be working in the shoulders and close to traffic during construction this fall. We are asking that motorists pay special attention to traffic shifts and signage in the work zone. Safety is our first priority,” said ITD Project Engineer Eric Staats.

ITD will send regular construction updates via email. Community members may sign up by texting INTERSTATE 15 to 22828 or emailing I-15construction@itd.idaho.gov.