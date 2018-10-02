UPDATE: Most lanes open after two-vehicle crash east of Idaho Falls
Robert Patten, EastIdahoNews.com
UPDATE (7:20 p.m. Wednesday):
Idaho State Police says both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are open.
PREVIOUS STORY (7:10 p.m. Wednesday):
BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on 45th East and U.S. Highway 26, three miles east of Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says a 32-year-old woman and a man whose age was unavailable were involved in the crash, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man’s vehicle was on its top, and he was trapped inside for a time.
Both were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition, she said.
Idaho State Police says as of 7 p.m., both westbound lanes are blocked and one eastbound lane is blocked.
We will post more information here as it becomes available.
