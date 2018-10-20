20-year-old killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

HOPE — On Sept. 28, at approximately 7:25 a.m., the Idaho State Police responded to a fatal crash Eastbound SH 200 at milepost 44.8.

Tommie Casteel, 20, of Sagle, was traveling eastbound on SH 200 in a blue and silver Ford pickup. Casteel drove left of center and collided with Jeremy Powell, 39, of Clark Fork, who was traveling westbound in a white 1987 Western Star dump truck.

Powell then lost control of his vehicle and drove left of center striking a silver 2004 Jeep Liberty being driven by a juvenile.

Casteel was ejected from his vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Powell and the juvenile driver and passenger of the Jeep were all wearing seatbelts. It’s unknown if Casteel was wearing one.

The investigation is continuing.