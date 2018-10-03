3 people, dog killed in southwest Idaho plane crash

OWYHEE MOUNTAINS — Three people and a dog were killed in a plane crash that happened in a remote area of the Owyhee mountains.

The Owyhee County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the crash around 9 a.m. Sunday. Deputies confirmed three fatalities, along with a deceased dog, at the scene between Reynolds Creek and Silver City.

The NTSB and FAA are investigating the crash. Names of the victims have not been released and it’s unknown what caused the plane to go down.

Further information is expected to be released Monday afternoon.