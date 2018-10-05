Crash near Inkom slows southbound traffic on I-15
Natalia Hepworth, EastIdahoNews.com
INKOM — A three-vehicle crash has slowed down traffic on Interstate 15 near Inkom.
Idaho State Police responded around 4 p.m.
The wreck blocked traffic on the Interstate-15 in the southbound lanes.
ISP dispatch has not said if there were injuries.
The scene is cleared, but there is still congestion on the I-15. As of 5 p.m., troopers were out doing traffic control.
EastIdahoNews.com will update the article as we get more information.
