Details released about US 26 crash

UPDATE 7 a.m. Thursday

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:

On Oct. 3, at approximately 6:36 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of US 26 and 45th East, 3 miles east of Idaho Falls.

Lisa Hess, 32, of Idaho Falls, was in a 2015 Toyota Camry driving northbound on N 45th East where she approached the stop sign at N 45th East and US 26.

James Newton, 39, of Rigby, was in a 2012 Ford F150 pickup driving westbound on US2 6 near milepost 339. Hess failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by Newton’s Ford. Hess’ vehicle then collided head on with a power pole.

Both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

One westbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately two hours. The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

UPDATE 7:20 p.m. Wednesday

Idaho State Police says both eastbound lanes and one westbound lane are open.

PREVIOUS STORY 7:10 p.m. Wednesday

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on 45th East and U.S. Highway 26, three miles east of Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says a 32-year-old woman and a man whose age was unavailable were involved in the crash, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The man’s vehicle was on its top, and he was trapped inside for a time.

Both were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition, she said.

Idaho State Police says as of 7 p.m., both westbound lanes are blocked and one eastbound lane is blocked.

We will post more information here as it becomes available.