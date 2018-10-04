Funny performances keep ‘Night School’ from flunking

“Night School” could have been a disaster. It’s full of dull storytelling and clunky pacing. It could have been awful, but thanks to some hilarious performances from the cast, “Night School” winds up being just fun enough to be worth watching.

“Night School” star Kevin Hart as Teddy, is a high school drop-out and life-long hustler who finds himself in need of a new job after an incident at his workplace. In order to boost his career and keep his girlfriend around, Teddy joins a night-time G.E.D. prep class taught by Carrie (Tiffany Haddish). As Teddy bonds with his classmates, he struggles to overcome his own issues and succeed.

This movie is nothing new. The plot is a variation on the well-worn underdog story. The story unspools exactly the way you think it will. It’s not especially inventive visually. The lumpy pacing makes the first act feel way longer than it should. The first scene in the classroom takes way too long and feels out of balance with the rest of the flick.

But comedy relies on funny performances, and on this point, the cast delivers.

Start with Hart. While he’s not a good enough actor to pull off the heavier emotional beats, he’s great in scenes designed to get laughs. Haddish plays a hard-nosed but soft-hearted teacher, a role that isn’t exactly original, but she play said role perfectly.

The supporting cast is what really puts “Night School” over the top. Romany Malco kills it as Teddy’s conspiracy-minded classmate. Taran Killam is unlikable as an uptight high school principal who has a past with Teddy, and unlikable is exactly what he needs to be. Keith David is so funny as Teddy’s father, that you wish he had another scene or two in the movie. Mary Lynn Rajskub, Al Madrigal and Fat Joe are all very funny and have shining moments, as well.

“Night School” is directed by Malcolm D. Lee, whose previous work includes “Undercover Brother” and “Girls Trip.” Lee isn’t the most visually inventive director, but he knows how to capture funny moments and lets his cast play and find funny moments and exchanges. And he comes up with an effective way to visualize learning disabilities that helps push the plot.

Take the cast’s performance and add in a few well-executed physical jokes, sight gags, and a couple scene of Hart in a chicken costume, and “Night School” turns out to be a funny way to kill two hours.

3 Indy Fedoras out of 5

MPAA Rating: PG-13