Here’s when Idaho Falls will begin collecting your leaves

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The City of Idaho Falls leaf collection schedule will begin on Monday, October 15.

Find out when the Street Division will be in your neighborhood by visiting the homepage of the city’s website, clicking here or by calling the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

The schedule will repeat, weather and time permitting, as leaves accumulate and conditions warrant.

Due to equipment limitations, leaves should be piled on the street next to the curb, and cars should be parked off the street. Please do not place tree limbs and branches with the leaves. Leaves collected will be made available to the public as mulch in the spring.

In accordance with city ordinance, property owners must keep trees trimmed 13’ above the road surface at the curb and 15′ above the road surface at the center line to allow room for the street sweepers to travel under the trees without damaging the equipment or the trees.

Residents living outside the stated boundaries may contact the Street Division to request leaf collection in their area. The schedule may vary slightly due to workload.