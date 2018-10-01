Idaho Falls intersection will be closed Wednesday as crews begin construction project

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – A concrete cross drain will be installed at the intersection of S. Skyline Drive and Tulane Street this week. While the work will begin on Tuesday, October 2nd, the road will not close until Wednesday morning, October 3rd.

Local traffic will be permitted access from Vassar Way.

The anticipated completion time of this project is Wednesday October 10th, barring unforeseen issues or inclement weather.

For questions, call the Street Division at (208) 612-8490.

Additional information on Idaho Falls construction projects can be found on the homepage of the city’s website or by clicking HERE.