Idaho Falls woman returns from helping with Hurricane Florence

IDAHO FALLS — During her two-week deployment to the Carolinas following Hurricane Florence, Idaho Red Cross volunteer LayLa Johnson rode in planes, buses and even a military Humvee. But it was one brief ride in an elevator that stuck with her most.

“I met a lady who just happened to be in the building that headquarters was in and she saw my (Red Cross) badge,” Johnson said. “She just broke down right there in the elevator because she was scared and obviously she had lost everything. At that point, I realized she was going to a business meeting and her hair was all frazzled and you could just tell that OK, this was a person who has seriously been impacted and her boss wouldn’t let her have the day off and she literally has no idea what to do.

“She was bewildered and she was like, ‘I’m just crying all the time.’”

Johnson found someone to stand with the woman and comfort her while she tracked down those who could give her the help she needed.

“That’s one I’m not going to soon forget because that’s somebody’s life right there.”

Hurricane Florence marked the sixth national disaster deployment for Johnson, who also helped with Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Matthew and the California wildfires. On this deployment, Johnson and her colleagues made daily site visits to Red Cross facilities to make sure safety protocol was being met. That might mean checking to see if emergency exits were blocked or calling in extra security to a shelter if needed.

“Ninety-five percent of the activities are good, and we deal with the 5 percent that are not so good,” said Johnson, who lives in Idaho Falls. “There’s always going to be problems. It’s just about getting ahead of them with the group that is responsible to make sure those things are taken care of.”

She spent time in Columbia, S.C., and in Durham, Goldsboro and Willmington, N.C. Road closures caused by the endless onslaught of flooding were by far the biggest hurdle, Johnson said.

“There were some areas in the district that weren’t even accessible within the district and that made doing our job very difficult, and we weren’t able to accomplish as much during a day because there’s so much time on the road,” she said.

“Your shortest point, which should be 45 minutes, could be three hours or more.”

On one of her site visits she was transported in a military Humvee that plowed through roads covered in water. Some of her teammates got rides in Army high-water vehicles.

And the conditions were constantly changing. By the second week of her deployment, many roads began to reopen as the flooding receded.

“One day you need a really hard vehicle to get in there and the next day everybody can get there,” she said.

North Carolina was familiar territory to Johnson. During this deployment she spent time in Goldsboro, where she also served two years ago following Hurricane Matthew.

“It was like home,” she laughed.

Even though Florence made landfall a month ago, the recovery work is only beginning, Johnson said, and she urged people to continue supporting these relief efforts.

“Casework just opened down there this week so there’s a lot of work to do going forward,” she said.

And she’s raised her hand to go back.

“I do it because I can do it,” she said. “If everybody had the attitude of ‘why should I’ then the job just wouldn’t get done.”

Since mid-September the Red Cross of Greater Idaho and Montana has deployed 30 volunteers and staffers to the Carolinas and Virginia with more expected to go out the door in the weeks to come. Support these relief efforts by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 800-RED-CROSS or texting the word Florence to 90999 to make a $10 donation.