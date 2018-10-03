Man wanted in connection to missing teen taken into custody

Share This

WILDER — A 35-year-old Wilder man sought by police when a 14-year-old girl went missing earlier this week has been taken into custody.

Hector Flores Arias was booked into the Canyon County Jail at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday for a parole violation.

Officers began searching for Arias when 14-year-old Jasmyne Olenik was reported missing Monday afternoon. The young girl was believed to be in danger.

She was found safe Tuesday but officers continued to search for Arias. It’s unclear where he was found and additional charges may be pending.