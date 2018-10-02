Missing University of Utah employee found safe

Share This

EVANSTON, Wyoming — A University of Utah School of Medicine employee who was last seen in Wyoming Saturday was found safe in southern Utah Tuesday morning, officials said.

Leakea Roberts, 42, was last seen in Evanston, Wyoming, before she went missing for over three days. KSL.com reports police said she was located “alive and well” in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is currently being reunited with family members, according to a Facebook post by Uinta County Law Enforcement Services.

“Thank you to everyone in the wonderful land of Facebook for your extreme outpouring of support and assistance with locating Roberts!” the post read.

Police did not immediately release information about why Roberts went missing or how she was found.