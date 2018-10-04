Over 2,000 customers without power in Blackfoot
EastIdahoNews.com staff
UPDATE
Idaho Power now estimates that electricity should be restored by 1 a.m. The original estimated time was 9 p.m. but it has been pushed back four hours.
ORIGINAL STORY
BLACKFOOT — Over 2,000 customers lost electricity in Blackfoot Thursday evening.
The outage started around 7:45 p.m., according to Idaho Power, and 2,094 customers are affected.
It’s unknown what caused the outage but crews are working to restore electricity. They hope to have all the lights back on by 9 p.m.
