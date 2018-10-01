Police say this man stole a purse at a local gas station. Do you know him?

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is requesting help in identifying a suspect in a theft case.

The man, seen in the photograph above, visited Maverik County Store on South Yellowstone Highway on Sept. 30 around 11:25 p.m. He is suspected of stealing a woman’s purse before leaving the store in a black Cadillac SUV, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Anyone with information on the theft or suspect if asked to contact the Idaho Falls Police Department at (208) 529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at (208) 522-1983. The case number to reference is 2018-36545.