Police searching for missing man who needs his medication

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Police are asking for help in finding a man who has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

David Madison, 54, left his home on the 700 block of Lomax Street around 1 p.m. He missed taking his medication twice, according to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

Madison is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 229 pounds.

Anyone with information on Madison’s whereabouts is asked to call Idaho Falls Police at (208) 529-1200.