Suspected purse thief identified, taken into custody

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man suspected of stealing a purse from a local convenience store has been identified and taken into custody.

Jesse Bryan, 46, was arrested Monday for burglary and theft around 8:30 p.m. He is accused of visiting Maverik County Store on South Yellowstone Highway on Sept. 30 around 11:25 p.m. and stealing a woman’s purse before leaving the store in a black Cadillac SUV.

Idaho Falls Police asked the public for help in identifying the suspect Monday and by Tuesday morning, he had been arrested.

Police were able to recover the purse and most of the contents, according to a news release from IFPD.